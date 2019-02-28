|
|
Mary Shigo
Pennington - Mary Shigo, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in McAdoo, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Roman and Mary Kostick. Mrs. Shigo was a resident of Manville, NJ for 58 years before moving to Pennington, NJ in 2012. She had worked in quality control for the Weiler Corp. for several years. Mrs. Shigo was then a seamstress for many years before retiring. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved being with her family. Mrs. Shigo was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Hillsborough, NJ. She was also a Cantor in the Church Choir. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Shigo in 1998 and by her daughter Deborah Rogozinski. She is survived by her three loving children, daughter, Anne Lee Wuethrich and her husband Lance of Pennington, NJ and sons, Joseph A. Shigo and wife Debi of Hillsborough, NJ and Andrew R. Shigo and his wife Lisa of Dublin, California. She is also survived by her seven cherished grandchildren Kristofer Shigo, Andrew R. Shigo, Jr., Kristin Shigo, Kathryn Shigo, Michael Shigo, John R. Wuethrich II and Jacob Wuethrich. The viewing will be on Friday March 1, 2019 from 6 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Parastas Service will take place at 7 PM during the viewing. The Funeral will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 8:45 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Liturgy at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Hillsborough, NJ. Burial will take place on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Freeland, PA. at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to: Greenwood House, 53 Walter Street, Ewing, NJ 08628.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 28, 2019