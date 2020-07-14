Mary Silensky



Matawan - Mary C. Kerr Silensky, 89, of Matawan died on Saturday July 11, 2020 at Madison Center, Matawan. Born in South Amboy she lived there all her life. A member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy she was also a member of the South Amboy Senior Citizens.



Daughter of the late Daniel J., Sr. and Gladys Utter Kerr she is also predeceased by her husband Vincent Silensky in 2001; her brother Daniel J. Kerr, Jr. and her sister-in-law Mary M. "Peggy" Kerr in 2014. She is survived by her nephews James M. Kerr and his wife Mary-Jayne and John D. Kerr and his wife Elizabeth; her niece Linda Bush and her husband James and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



Interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Keasbey is under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.









