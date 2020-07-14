1/
Mary Silensky
Mary Silensky

Matawan - Mary C. Kerr Silensky, 89, of Matawan died on Saturday July 11, 2020 at Madison Center, Matawan. Born in South Amboy she lived there all her life. A member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy she was also a member of the South Amboy Senior Citizens.

Daughter of the late Daniel J., Sr. and Gladys Utter Kerr she is also predeceased by her husband Vincent Silensky in 2001; her brother Daniel J. Kerr, Jr. and her sister-in-law Mary M. "Peggy" Kerr in 2014. She is survived by her nephews James M. Kerr and his wife Mary-Jayne and John D. Kerr and his wife Elizabeth; her niece Linda Bush and her husband James and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Keasbey is under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
