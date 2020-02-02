Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stopinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sondra Stopinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Sondra Stopinski Obituary
Mary Sondra Stopinski

North Brunswick - Mary S. (Zeek) Stopinski died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Spring Hills Assisted Living in Somerset. She was 83.

Born in Spring Valley, Minnesota she lived in North Brunswick since 1958. She was a medical receptionist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, the Robert Wood Johnson Pain Clinic in New Brunswick and for five years for Dr. Edward VanDerschmidt in Princeton before her retirement in 2010.

Ms. Stopinski was a Girl Scout leader with 25 years of service to the Scouts. She performed in North Brunswick Adult Drama productions through the years.

She served in the United States Air Force at McGuire Air Force Base from 1957 to 1958.

Surviving are three daughters Jacquelyn Jolly and her husband Daniel of North Brunswick, Carolyn Stopinski Miller of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Cherlyn Stopinski of The Netherlands; three grandsons - Ryan Jolly of Eagan, Minnesota, Mathew Miller who serves in the United States Army in Sanford, North Carolina and Daniel Miller who serves in the United States Coast Guard in Ledyard, Connecticut; and two great grandchildren - Madelyn and Henry Miller.

Cremation was private. A gathering of relatives and friends will take place from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with a memorial service to be held at 1:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -