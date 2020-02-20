|
Mary Sorokac
Perth Amboy - Mary Sorokac, 91 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.
Mary was born in Monessen, PA, and later moved to Perth Amboy, NJ where she became the owner\Operator of the Convery Inn for over 25 years.
She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Veronica (nee: Zilka) and Michael Fayko; cherished husband Michael J. Sorokac; adored sister of Michael Fayko, Ann Fayko-Postak, Irene Fayko Reinhart, and Cecilia Fayko Rytel, adored son-in-law Ciro Charles Hicks.
She is survived by her devoted children Rich "Ranger" Sorokac and his wife Gloria, Janet Hicks , and James Sorokac; loving grandmother to Charles Hicks and his wife Christina, Stephen Hicks, Scott Hicks and his wife Sonia, Stephen Sorokac, Shawn Sorokac and Rebecca Sorokac; beloved great-grandmother to Angelina Hicks, Charles Hicks Jr., and Oliva Hicks.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10am at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home; Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visiting is on Monday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020