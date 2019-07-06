|
Mary T. Foltin
Toms River - Mary T. Foltin died peacefully on July 3 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick after a brief illness. She had been a resident of Chelsea Assisted Living in Toms River. Mary was born in New York City to parents Michael Foltin and Marie Mihalovich Foltin. She graduated from Saints Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic High School in Danville, PA. Her employment career started at Morgan Guarantee Bank, New York City and then years later at Raritan Savings Bank, Raritan..
Mary was active with the Catholic churches of St. John Nepomvcene in NYC, Holy Trinity, Bridgewater, St. Joseph's Church, Raritan, , Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville and St. Maximillian Kolbe & St. Joseph's in Toms River. Mary was predeceased by her brother John G. Foltin and husbands Paul B. Balas, Harry A. Dooley and John Drahos. After her employment from banking, she enjoyed working as a medical receptionist for Dr. Gattano, Dr. Frank Carnevale and Dr. Robert Scott retiring at the age of 82. She was State Chairperson for NJ Myasthenia Gravis Foundation and lived with that muscular disease for more then 50 years.
Surviving are her son, Paul M. Balas, her adopted daughter and dearest friend Edna Heck along with cousins, friends and neighbors who enjoyed her coffee and donuts.
Funeral Services will be held 11am on Monday, July 8, at Somerset Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 95 Mt. Airy Rd., Basking Ridge.
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019