Mary T. Frangione
Raritan - Mary T. Frangione, 94, of Raritan, NJ passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020, at home. She was born in Raritan to her late parents, Salvatore and Francesca Sorice, on November 16, 1925, and lived in Raritan her entire life.
A 1942 graduate of Somerville High School, she later served as chairperson of many reunions. Mary was employed by Somerset Financial Services as an officer and credit manager for 46 years, retiring in 1988.
Mary was a founding member of the Somerset County Credit Women's Club and its first secretary, a member of the Raritan Lion's Auxiliary, Somerset Medical Health Hikers, the National and New Jersey Federations of Business and Professional Women, and past president of the Somerset Business and Professional Women's Club. She also served as the ERA Coordinator and Scholarship Chair of the Somerset BPW. She was a volunteer for the Somerset Medical Center and Literacy Volunteers of America.
Mary enjoyed traveling the world, cooking, dining out, attending theater, concerts, and movies, walking at the mall every morning with her friends, and spending time with her family. Even in her last year, she continued on her quest for knowledge, priding herself on reading The NY Times cover to cover every Sunday and playing along with Jeopardy every evening.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Gabriel Frangione, and her brother, Gene Sorice. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Louis (Mary) and Gabriel (Laurie) Frangione; her brother and sister-in-law, Vincent (Margaret) Sorice; sister-in-law, Joanne Sorice; five grandchildren, Nicole (Louie), Renee (Christopher), Mark, Matthew (Daisy), and Brian; five great-grandchildren, Luke, Maria, Daniel, Riley, and Ryan; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
All services will be private under the direction of the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Wounded Warrior Project
.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"