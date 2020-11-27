Mary T. (Morrissey) Gafencu, (Haleluk)



North Brunswick - Mary T. (Morrissey) Gafencu, (Haleluk), 90, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020 at her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Carmen's home in North Brunswick, NJ. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and was raised in Manalapan, NJ. She was a graduate of St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Freehold, NJ.



After high school, Mary was working as a waitress in Highland Park where she met her future husband, Michael Haleluk. Together they owned a vending company which was associated with the Bowlerdrome in North Brunswick. During the summertime, Mary and Michael owned and operated an arcade on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant, NJ.



Mary transitioned into motherhood and raised four children, while taking care of her husband, who suffered from a long battle of diabetes. When her husband passed away, Mary and her young daughter, Margaret moved to Boca Raton, Florida.



Upon their arrival to Boca Raton, Mary began working as the front desk receptionist at the Boca Raton Hotel. Several years later Mary married the owner of the hotel, Arthur Gafencu. Together they continued running the hotel, until the birth of her first grandson. Mary and Arthur returned to New Jersey and settled in South Brunswick. Mary was a person who could not sit still, so with that said, Real Estate Schooling started her next adventure. She encouraged her children and a few nieces to get their licenses as well.



Mary decided to retire, but could not enjoy being without something to do, hence her next career along with her husband was working at New Brunswick Plating, which was owned by her daughter and son-in-law, Doff and Bob Sica.



Predeceased by her parents, Walter and Mary Morrissey, her husbands, Michael Haleluk and Arthur Gafencu and five of her siblings, she is survived by her loving children, Dorothy (Doff) and her husband Robert Sica, Michael Haleluk and his wife Denise, Deborah and her husband Carmen Crea and Margaret Casaletto, her five cherished granddaughters and two grandsons and her nine great grandchildren and her dear sister, Margaret Lamson, of Boca Raton, FL.



Visitation will take place at the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:15 am at St. Augustine's of Canterbury RC Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park, NJ. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick, NJ.









