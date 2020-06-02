Mary T. Katz



Perth Amboy - Mary T. Katz, 65 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Mary was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. She was an Alumnus of Perth Amboy High School, Class of 1972. She was employed by the City of Perth Amboy as the Tax Collector for 47 years. She retired in 2019. Mary was a member and held many positions in the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 45, Perth Amboy.



She is preceded in death by her loving parents John and Sophie ( nee Whatney ) Katz; cherished aunt of Raina Katz.



Mary is survived by her beloved brothers of John Katz and William "Bill" and his wife Linda Katz; adored aunt of Dana and her husband Matthew Lightfoot, Jennifer and her husband Marty Sejda, Jeffrey and his wife Sara Ademic, John M. and his wife Tiffany Katz, Thomas and his wife Kim Katz, Tara and her husband Chris Silvestre and Candice Katz; cherished companion Catherine Logan.



Cremation was held Private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.









