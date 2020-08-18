Mary Tarallo



Edison - Mary Straczynski Tarallo, 88, of Edison died on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at home. Born in Sayreville she was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy.



Daughter of the late Edward and Stella Kadlubowski Straczynski she is also predeceased by her brothers Frank and Joseph Straczynski; her sisters Alice Groncki and Theresa Damion and her daughter-in-law Karen Tarallo. She is survived by her sons Joseph Tarallo and his wife Sandra of Old Bridge, John Tarallo of Sayreville, Samuel Tarallo and his wife Cheryl of Florida, William Tarallo and his wife Patricia of East Brunswick; her daughter Carmel Miller and her husband Jim of Edison; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 at 10:30am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by interment in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Sayreville. Visitation will be on Friday only from 8:30am to 10:30am.









