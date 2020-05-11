Services
Princeton - Mary Thomas 87, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020, at the Artis Senior Living facility in Princeton. Born in South River, NJ her family moved to New Brunswick in 1941. She was a graduate of New Brunswick High School and the New Brunswick Secretarial School. Mary worked and retired from The Van Heusen Company in 1995 after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in New Brunswick. She loved to bowl and go on cruises. She is survived by a daughter, Yvonne Thomas, a grandson Darnell Thomas, and a niece Marguerite Williams. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2020
