Services
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Fords, NJ
FORDS - Mary (Kulpa) Toth, 93, of Fords, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the JFK Haven Hospice in Edison. Mrs. Toth was born in Edison to the late Joseph and Victoria (Matfey) Kulpa and had previously lived in Edison and then Keasbey for over fifty years before moving to Fords eighteen years ago.

Mary was employed by Westinghouse Inc. in Edison as an instructor and repair technician for thirty two years, before retiring in 1983.

She was very athletic and enjoyed all sports. She was an avid bowler and bowled with the Westinghouse League and the Midstate League for many years.

She was a member of the Our Lady Of Peace RC Church of Fords. She was also a member of the Fords-Keasbey Senior Citizens Club, the Woodbridge Senior Citizens Club and the

Deborah Hospital Foundation, Perth Amboy Chapter.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Francis 'Lanky" Toth in 1990, four brothers Stanley, Andrew, George and John Kulpa, two sisters Anna McClister and Helen Wagenhoffer and a very special friend Edward Johnston.

She is survived by her two sons: Gary Toth and wife Genevieve of Lewes, DE and Richard Toth and wife Diane of Beachwood, her four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday 10 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Followed by a 10:30 am mass in the Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. Private cremation services will follow. Visitation hours will be held Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Our Lady Of Peace RC Church, P.O. Box 69, Fords, NJ 08863. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019
