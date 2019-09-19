|
Sister Mary Trinitas Sullivan, O.P.
Raritan Township - Sister Mary Trinitas Sullivan, O.P., age 87 years, of Raritan Township, NJ, died on Monday, September 16, 2019 at her convent. She had resided in the Flemington area since 2006.
Born in Bronx, NY, June 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Dorothy Becker Sullivan. Her only sibling, Dorothy, was married to William Moran, both of whom predeceased her in 2015. Today she is survived by many cousins.
Sister was an avid Yankee fan; she loved the game and the team!
A graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas College, Sparkill, NY, and Manhattanville College, Purchase, NY, she received her bachelor's degree in Education and Sacred Music, respectively. She received her master's degree in Education from Rutgers University and her master's degree in Sacred Music from Villa Schifanoia Graduate School of Fine Arts, Florence, Italy.
Sister Mary Trinitas Sullivan, O.P., received several awards for her outstanding work in education, and contributed several articles to education, music, and Catholic publications.
She was a member of the religious community of the Dominican Congregation of Our Lady of the Rosary, Sparkill, NY from 1956-1982, and then the Dominican Sisters of Divine Providence, Flemington, NJ since 1982.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 105 Summer Road, Three Bridges, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Magdalen's Cemetery, Flemington, NJ. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., in the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Divine Providence, 25 Harmony School Road, Flemington, NJ 08822.
Please visit www.holcombefisher.com for further information, or to send condolences.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019