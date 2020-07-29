Mary Trpisovsky



South Amboy - Mary Stueber Trpisovsky, 97, of South Amboy died on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Bayside Manor Keansburg. Born and raised in South Amboy she lived at Bayside Manor for the past 5 years. Before retiring she was employed as the school nurse for St. Mary's Elementary school, South Amboy. She was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, an avid reader and a founding member of Frog Hollow Swim and Tennis Club. She also enjoyed spending her summers on LBI with her high school sweetheart and husband of 65 years.



Daughter of the late Frederick and Helen Dugan Stueber she is also predeceased by her husband Francis Trpisovsky in 2010 and her brothers Charles and Francis Stueber. She is survived by her son Francis Trpisovsky of Ship Bottom; her daughters Peg Bowers and her husband Ian of Princeton and Helen T. Trpisovsky and her husband George Point of Princeton; her grandson Joseph Trpisovsky of Alexandria, Virginia and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday July 31, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 256 Augusta Street, South Amboy followed by entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Church on Friday morning only from 9:30 to 10:15am. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sadie Pope Dowdell Library, 100 Harold G. Hoffman Plaza, South Amboy, NJ 08879.









