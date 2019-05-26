|
Mary V. Lapotasky
Whitehouse Station - Mary V. Lapotasky, 99, entered into eternal life on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Foothill Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hillsborough, NJ with loving family by her side. Born and raised in Manville, NJ, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Totosh) Lapotasky, she spent her life in Manville before entering Foothill Acres.
Mary was a seamstress at a local sewing factory in Manville for 25 years before retiring. She was a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. She had a love for cooking, especially her nut rolls, and had cared for her mother for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her large extended family of nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her beloved siblings; sisters, Kathryn " Katie" and Elizabeth "Betty"; brothers, Andrew, John, Michael and Joseph Lapotasky.
Mary is survived by loving sisters, Ann DePaolo of Whitehouse Station and Helen Sparatta of Manville. She will also be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 8-8:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 9:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. Committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 26, 2019