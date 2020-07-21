1/
Mary V. Nelson
1929 - 2020
Mary V. Nelson

Mary V. Nelson (nee Bratko), 90, of Fords, passed away in Washington, NJ, on July 20, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1929, in Greenpoint Brooklyn. Mary was an Executive Assistant for the Mobile Chemical Corp. in Edison. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church. She enjoyed going to casinos in Bethlehem and Atlantic City. Mary loved to go on vacations with her children.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Nelson; a sister, Anna Dochik, and a granddaughter, Tara.

Mary is survived by three children: Timothy C. Nelson and his wife, Julia, of Middlesex; Joseph Nelson and his wife, Laura, of Sayreville; and Matthew Nelson and his wife, Terri, of Barnegat; nine grandchildren: Joseph Michael, Kristian, Brooke, Joseph, Jennifer, Matthew, Laura, Morgan, and John; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Jaylin.

Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, Thursday, July 23, 2020, 8:30- 10:00 am. Service will begin 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
