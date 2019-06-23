|
Mary W. Schipmann
North Brunswick, NJ - Mary (Waidelich) Schipmann died Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Elms of Cranbury. She was 88.
Born in New Brunswick she was a lifelong North Brunswick resident. She worked at Hanna's Florist in Milltown for 25 years before her retirement.
Mrs. Schipmann was a member of Georges Road Baptist Church in North Brunswick since 1957 where she served as a trustee. She was a Middlesex County Master Gardener. She was a member of Friends of the Monmouth Battlefield and BRAVO (Battlefield Restoration Archeological Volunteer Organization). She was a docent at the Clarke House at the Princeton Battlefield and was a campground host at Assateague Island, Maryland and Sebastian Inlet, Florida State Parks.
Her husband Henry G. Schipmann, Jr died in 2004. Surviving are four daughters - Amy Wright and her husband Brian of Jamesburg, Vanessa Holowienka and her husband Ed of North Brunswick, Polly Balland and her husband Bobby of Milltown and Ida Howell and her husband Mark of North Brunswick; five grandchildren - Keith Wright and his wife Lisa, Meghann Reed and her husband Kevin, Roxi Holowienka and her fiancé Mario Louis, Dan Holowienka and Cal Hibbitts and his wife Paige; four great grandchildren - Ryan, Kayleigh, Luke and Adalynn; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at Georges Road Baptist Church, 440 Church Lane, North Brunswick. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Friends of the Monmouth Battlefield, PO Box 122, Tennent, NJ 07763 or to the Princeton Battlefield Society, PO Box 7645, Princeton, NJ 08543. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 23, 2019