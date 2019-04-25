|
Mary Zavorski
Monmouth Junction - Mary Zavorski, 91, of Monmouth Junction passed away April 23, 2019 at Penn Medicine, Plainsboro.
Born in Keasbey, she resided most of her life in Perth Amboy. After retiring, she relocated to Monmouth Junction. Mary was a hardworking and dedicated employee with Canteen Corporation for 42 years as a chef, at the Ford plant in Edison. Upon her retirement she enjoyed embroidery, walking her cat "Princess", cooking and baking her special Christmas cookies that everyone loved! A flair for fashion in her everyday outfits was always a hit. Most of all she enjoyed her retail therapy with her daughter Barbara. Mary will be greatly missed by all, especially her daughter Barbara, her "partner in crime".
She is survived by her loving daughter Barbara Zavorski of Monmouth Junction; her nephews Albert Nemeth and his wife Patricia of Monroe, and Leonard Mundy and his wife Michelle of Piscataway; and her niece Lillian Nemeth of Brick. Also, Mary had an extended family that also loved her, Ann Posluszny, Tracey, Chad and Amelia McNeal, Donna and Hans Olsen and Doris Pike.
Funeral Services are private and under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019