|
|
Maryann Makar
Perth Amboy - Mary Ann Makar, 64 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Venetian Care Center, South Amboy.
Mary Ann was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. She received her Bachelor of Science at Kean University. She was employed by Ukrainian Assumption School as a teacher for 31 years. She retired in 2014. Prior to that she was a clerk at Chevron, Inc, Carteret. She was a parishioner, Past President of St. Anne's Society and a member of the Bingo Committee all at the Ukrainian Assumption Church.
She is preceeded in death by her loving parents Walter and Mary ( nee Wawrzynski ) Makar an uncle Edward, Walter and his wife Florence Wawrzynski, Jean and her husband Sam Matte and a cousin Taylor Slomko, Sharon Anderson and Patrick Matte.
She is the niece of her uncle and Godfather John and his wife Florence Wawryznski, Freida Makwinski, Anthony and his wife Irene Waurzynski,; dear cousin of John, Joe and his wife Dorcie, and their children Joseph and Kristin Wawrzyski, Kathy and her husband Frank and their children Allison and Katie Slomko, Mark and his wife Laurie and their children Zachary and Mark Makwinski, Scott and Lisa and their children Alex and Jason Makwinski, Kenneth and his wife Stacey and their children Kenny, Justin and Ryan Makwinski, Matthew and his wife Theresa and their children Abby and Marissa Makwinski; Joan Wawrzynski and her children Helene and her children Charlie and Samantha, Debbie, Edward and his children Edward and Lyndsey Wawrzynski and Cindy and her husband Mark and their children Michelle, Mark and John Anderson, Bernadette and her husband Joe and their children Joseph and Brittany, Justine and her children Kim and Stephen, Paula Dahl and her children Pam and Andy Dahl and Laurie, Beverly and her husband Stephen Poloka and their children Stephen and Michael and Robert and Michael Makar
We begin to leave on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 11:30 am at the Ukrainian Assumption Church. Interment will follow at the Ukrainian Assumption Cemetery. Visiting is Friday from 9 ~ 11 am.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 28, 2019