Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
35 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ
Bridgewater - Maryann P. Stiuso 75, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 14, 1943 in Pennsylvania. Maryann resided in New York, Irvington, NJ before moving to Bridgewater, NJ with the love of her life George.

Maryann was employed as the Benefits Coordinator in Human Resources at Somerset Medical Center in Somerville, NJ. In her spare time, she enjoyed the beach especially the Jersey Shore and spending time at her condo in Florida. Maryann was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. All who knew her will miss her kind and gentle smile.

Maryann is survived by her beloved husband George, loving son George (Lynn), daughter Helene Molino (Frank), cherished grandchildren Frankie, George, Jacqueline, Michael, Leanne, 2 brothers Eddie and George, a sister Francine, and a brother-in-law Edward. She was predeceased by her parents Helen and Pasqual Mileo, and in-laws Edward and Helen Stiuso.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm and 8-8:45am Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ 908-725-1887.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9:30am Immaculate Conception Church 35 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ followed by an Entombment at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge, NJ.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on May 5, 2019
