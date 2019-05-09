|
|
Marybeth Coder
Carteret - Marybeth Coder, 76 of Carteret passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her home.
Born in Rahway, Marybeth was a lifelong resident of Carteret and was a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church. She was employed as a claims clerk for Blue Cross Insurance until retiring. Marybeth was a cat lover as well as a cherished wife, aunt, great aunt and sister who will be deeply missed.
Marybeth was predeceased by her siblings, Dolores Hundeman and Joseph Neder along with her niece, Leslie Miller. Surviving are her husband, Richard Coder; nieces, Denise Gomm, Sheryl McFadden and June Pavese; nephew, Christopher Neder. Also surviving are her beloved great nieces and nephews and sisters and brothers-in-law. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Visiting Nurses Association as well as Dawn for the gentle care in which they were graciously providing for Marybeth.
Funeral services will begin at 11am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by an 11:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marybeth may be made to St. Joseph Church, 55 High Street, Carteret, NJ 07008.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 9, 2019