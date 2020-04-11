|
MaryClare Yesalavich
Dunellen - MaryClare Yesalavich, a long-time resident of Dunellen, NJ, passed away on April 8, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born on August 28, 1942 in Dunmore, PA to Joseph and Mary Katusak.
She graduated from Dunmore High School in 1960. She married the love of her life John M. Yesalavich on December 30, 1961. She was a loving wife and devoted mother of three children. She worked at Muhlenberg hospital for several years as well as Garden State Surgical Associates in South Plainfield. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Dunellen and served as an Officer in the Ladies Auxiliary for the American Legion Post 119.
Among her favorite things were family gatherings around the holidays, watching football, especially the Jets, and vacationing in Cape Cod every year with her family. But most of all she adored spending time with her six grandchildren.
MaryClare is survived by her husband of 58 years, John M. Yesalavich, Dunellen, NJ; her brother Joseph Fromm, Ventnor City, NJ; three sons, John J. and wife Cleopatra of Piscataway, NJ; Jeffrey and wife Lynn of Middlesex, NJ; and Martin and wife Virginia of Dunellen, NJ; six grandchildren; Alyssa, Sara, Cassidy John R. , Molly, and Joseph.
The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to the Veterans homes in Paramus and Menlo Park, NJ for the compassion and care given to MaryClare the last 16 months.
Due to the Corona Virus there will be a private service at this time. A mass and celebration of life that all can participate in will be held in the future with the date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Catholic Church, 317 First St. Dunellen, NJ 08812
Interment, Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery Wrightstown, NJ 08562
Published in Courier News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020