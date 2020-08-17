1/
Maryellen Santorelli
Maryellen Santorelli

Sewaren - Maryellen Santorelli, 62 of Sewaren passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin.

Born in Rahway, Maryellen was a lifelong resident of Port Reading and Sewaren and was employed as a supervisor withing the Woodbridge Township Public Library System. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading as well as numerous organizations including former member of Port Reading Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary where she held the position of secretary, former member of Port Reading First Aid Squad, holding the positions of vice president and secretary as well as a proud member of Raritan Yacht Club where she served as secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary. Maryellen volunteered at the Woodbridge Animal Shelter and was most happy spending time at the Jersey shore as well as at the helm of her sailboat the "Dark and Stormy" sailing the Raritan Bay. Mrs. Santorelli lit up the room and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many who will be deeply missed.

Maryellen was predeceased by her parents, George and Marion Rand as well as her sister, Cherrie Rand. Surviving are her husband of 21 years, Robert Santorelli; daughter, Nicole McNulty and her husband Jeff; grandchildren, Shaun and Juliette McNulty; siblings, Donna Ng, George, Linda and Brian Rand as well as brother in law, Scott Santorelli and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Friday, August 21, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Private cremation will follow.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

If so chosen, in addition to flowers, donations in memory of Maryellen may be made to Port Reading First Aid Squad, 916 West Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME
AUG
21
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
