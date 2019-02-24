|
MaryLou V. Campbell
Iselin - MaryLou V. Campbell (neeGieser), 68, of Iselin, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born in East Orange, she was raised in Newark, & moved to Iselin in 1981. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Carteret for 28 years. She loved her pool, the beach, taking vacations, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husbands, Michael Kelly (d.2014) & Lawrence Campbell (d.2006); and parents, Earl & Christine Gieser.
She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa Grigal & husband Daniel of Hillsborough, & Jacqueline Kelly of Brick; 4 grandchildren, Kailee, Cole, Camryn, & Joseph; a sister, Christine Scheick & husband Frank of Colonia; & two nieces, Holly Imbert & Amanda Santacroce.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. & Cooper Ave, Iselin. Cremation will be private.
Visitation will be on Monday from 2-4 & 6-9 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to a .
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019