Masako Sivak
Avenel - Masako Sivak, 85 of the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home.
Born in Japan, Masako emigrated to the United States in 1958 and has been a resident of Avenel since 1969. She was employed by Revlon as a machine tender and recently enjoyed staying active with her many friends at Evergreen Senior Center in Colonia. Masako was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed.
Ms. Sivak was predeceased by her husband in 2001, Andrew. Surviving are her children, Martha Zani, Paul Sivak and his wife Dawn; grandchildren, Jacqueline Mancuso and her husband Michael, Randall Sivak; great grandchildren, Damien Barnes, Nicholas and Makayla Mancuso. Also surviving are her siblings; all residing in Japan as well as many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA; date and time to be announced in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Masako may be made to a .
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019