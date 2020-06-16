Matej Mihalov
Manville - 63, died June 15, 2020. Surviving are his wife Marta. Prayers will be 8:15am Friday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville followed by a 9am mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, Manville. Visitation 2-4pm and 6-8pm Thursday.
Manville - 63, died June 15, 2020. Surviving are his wife Marta. Prayers will be 8:15am Friday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville followed by a 9am mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, Manville. Visitation 2-4pm and 6-8pm Thursday.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.