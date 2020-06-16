Or Copy this URL to Share

Matej Mihalov



Manville - 63, died June 15, 2020. Surviving are his wife Marta. Prayers will be 8:15am Friday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville followed by a 9am mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, Manville. Visitation 2-4pm and 6-8pm Thursday.









