Matej Mihalov
Matej Mihalov

Manville - 63, died June 15, 2020. Surviving are his wife Marta. Prayers will be 8:15am Friday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville followed by a 9am mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, Manville. Visitation 2-4pm and 6-8pm Thursday.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
