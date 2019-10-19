|
|
Mateo Soto
New Brunswick - Mateo Soto, 79, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Parker Care Center in Somerset, New Jersey.
Mr. Soto was born September 21, 1940 in Cayey, Puerto Rico to the late Francisco and Belen (Diaz) Soto. He immigrated to the US at 18 years old and settle in New Brunswick, where he become a lifelong resident.
Mateo was a head custodian for New Brunswick Board of Education, where he worked for many years. He was also very active at Colonial farms in Somerset.
Mr. Soto is survived by his wife, Irma Soto; his daughters, Damaris Soto, Lydia Manzanares and Ester Lugo; his brother, Henaro Ortiz; his sister, Maria Ruiz; his ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his son, Francisco Soto and his daughter, Carmen Soto.
Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset NJ 08873 on Wednesday, October 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
A Funeral services will follow 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019