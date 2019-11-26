Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Fords, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathew Raves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathew Raves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mathew Raves Obituary
Mathew Raves

Fords - Mathew P. Raves, 83, of Fords, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born and raised in Perth Amboy, he was a retired Truck Driver for OK Electric Co. in Perth Amboy.

He had also been employed in the same capacity, for Max Brown's Hardware and General Cable Corp. both of Perth Amboy. He was a former member of the Perth Amboy Eagles Club.

He was predeceased by his parents; John and Anna Raves, his brother, John Raves and 2 great granddaughters.

Mathew leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Noreen, his four beloved daughters; Lorraine (and Ben) Nassiri of Plainfield, Liz Johnson of California, Mary Raves of Clinton, and Ann (and Dennis) Stempinski of South Amboy, four grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his two sisters; Ruth Simo Elizabeth Ganschow both of Perth Amboy, also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.

For directions, or to send flowers or condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mathew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -