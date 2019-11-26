|
Mathew Raves
Fords - Mathew P. Raves, 83, of Fords, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born and raised in Perth Amboy, he was a retired Truck Driver for OK Electric Co. in Perth Amboy.
He had also been employed in the same capacity, for Max Brown's Hardware and General Cable Corp. both of Perth Amboy. He was a former member of the Perth Amboy Eagles Club.
He was predeceased by his parents; John and Anna Raves, his brother, John Raves and 2 great granddaughters.
Mathew leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Noreen, his four beloved daughters; Lorraine (and Ben) Nassiri of Plainfield, Liz Johnson of California, Mary Raves of Clinton, and Ann (and Dennis) Stempinski of South Amboy, four grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his two sisters; Ruth Simo Elizabeth Ganschow both of Perth Amboy, also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
For directions, or to send flowers or condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019