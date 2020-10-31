1/
Matilda B. Eisen
Matilda B. Eisen

Matilda Buncher Eisen, "Tildy", 92, of Monroe Township, formerly of Woodbridge and Edison, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, October 30th. Born and raised in Perth Amboy to Samuel and Elizabeth Buncher, Tildy was one of 4 children. A graduate of Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, Tildy was one of the first female pharmacists in New Jersey. She worked for many community pharmacies, Roosevelt Hospital and the Middlesex County Workhouse and retired after an over 40-year career. Tildy was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin Eisen in 2003. Loving mother of Sheldon Eisen and wife Rebecca and Roy Eisen and wife Patricia. Cherished grandmother of Jeremy Eisen, Beth Eisen, Lauren Eisen and husband Armando Rodriguez and Kimberly Eisen and husband Stephen Fredsall. Tildy is also predeceased by her siblings, Ruth Safran, Lillian Gore and Fred Buncher. Services under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. A private graveside service will be held at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnhomes.com. Contributions may be made in Tildy's memory to: Jewish Family Services of Middlesex, 1600 Perrineville Rd, Suite 52, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.




Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
