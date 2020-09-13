1/1
Matilda Conway
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matilda Conway

New Brunswick - Matilda (Tillie) Conway passed away peacefully on August 30th, 2020 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina. Tillie was born on June 28th, 1925 to Frank and Theresa Petrich. She often spoke fondly of her childhood on her parent's dairy farm in North Brunswick, NJ. Tillie lived in New Brunswick most of her life before moving to Swansboro, NC in 2017. She married her high school sweetheart, William T. Conway in 1944. She worked as a secretary in the Music Department of Douglas College (later Rutgers University). Tillie worked as a patient monitor at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and volunteered on Fridays handing out paychecks. Her passions in life were caring for her family and many animals as well decorating her home for the holidays. Tillie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Her husband, Chief William T. Conway died in 2013. Tillie is also predeceased by her parents and sisters Ethel Cahill and Elsie Hahnenfeld.

She is survived by her only child, Kate Conway of Swansboro, NC; her grandchildren Kimberly Acevedo Graham and her husband Timothy Graham of Elizabethtown, PA and William C. Acevedo and his wife Lauran Acevedo of Moraga, CA; her great grandchildren Kaitlin Conway DeGrasse and her husband John DeGrasse of Swansboro, NC, Walter and Charlotte Acevedo of Moraga, CA and Vivian Platt of Swansboro, NC; she also had an abundance of nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

Services were held September 12, 2020 in Swansboro, NC. Tillie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband with a mass and graveside service in New Brunswick, NJ tentatively scheduled for April, 2021. Local arrangements will be under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tillie's name to SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC for the excellent care and compassion the Conway's were shown in her final days.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Quackenboss Funeral Home
156 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08903
(732) 545-0008
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quackenboss Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved