Matilda Conway



New Brunswick - Matilda (Tillie) Conway passed away peacefully on August 30th, 2020 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina. Tillie was born on June 28th, 1925 to Frank and Theresa Petrich. She often spoke fondly of her childhood on her parent's dairy farm in North Brunswick, NJ. Tillie lived in New Brunswick most of her life before moving to Swansboro, NC in 2017. She married her high school sweetheart, William T. Conway in 1944. She worked as a secretary in the Music Department of Douglas College (later Rutgers University). Tillie worked as a patient monitor at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and volunteered on Fridays handing out paychecks. Her passions in life were caring for her family and many animals as well decorating her home for the holidays. Tillie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Her husband, Chief William T. Conway died in 2013. Tillie is also predeceased by her parents and sisters Ethel Cahill and Elsie Hahnenfeld.



She is survived by her only child, Kate Conway of Swansboro, NC; her grandchildren Kimberly Acevedo Graham and her husband Timothy Graham of Elizabethtown, PA and William C. Acevedo and his wife Lauran Acevedo of Moraga, CA; her great grandchildren Kaitlin Conway DeGrasse and her husband John DeGrasse of Swansboro, NC, Walter and Charlotte Acevedo of Moraga, CA and Vivian Platt of Swansboro, NC; she also had an abundance of nieces and nephews that she loved very much.



Services were held September 12, 2020 in Swansboro, NC. Tillie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband with a mass and graveside service in New Brunswick, NJ tentatively scheduled for April, 2021. Local arrangements will be under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tillie's name to SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC for the excellent care and compassion the Conway's were shown in her final days.









