Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
View Map
Matthew A. Zandanel


1993 - 2019
Matthew A. Zandanel Obituary
Matthew A. Zandanel

Somerville - Matthew A. Zandanel, 25, passed away on July 10, 2019. Born on July 28, 1993 to Robert and Sheri Zandanel, Matthew lived most of his life in Somerville. He graduated from Voorhees High School and was a talented artist and musician. Matthew loved the beach, music and family gatherings. His greatest love was his family to whom he was completely devoted. In addition to his parents, Matthew leaves behind his brother Nicholas, sister Jessica and cherished niece Aniella. Also surviving are his grandparents Nicholas and Lois Pilla, aunts and uncles David (Rita) Pilla, Lauren (Steven) Brill, Mark (Maureen) Zandanel, Darlene, Gregg and Stephen Zandanel. Matthew will be deeply missed by cousins Eryn, Megan and Cassy Pilla, Jamie and Joseph Cavallo, Samantha, Nina, Mark, Michael, Carly and Jacob Zandanel. Visiting hours will begin at 5pm on Tuesday, July 16, and conclude with Funeral Service at 7:30pm at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matthew's name to Somerville Rescue Squad.
Published in Courier News on July 14, 2019
