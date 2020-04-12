|
Matthew George Fischer, Jr.
Matthew George Fischer, Jr. died peacefully at CareOne Rehabilitation Center in East Brunswick, NJ on April 6, 2020 at the age of 85.
Matthew is survived by wife Betty; children, Mark of South Brunswick, NJ and Deborah (Jean Bolduc) of Frenchtown, NJ; brother William of Columbus, NJ; grandson Benoit Bolduc; and various cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Matthew was born on February 3, 1935 in South Plainfield, New Jersey to Matthew G. Fischer, Sr. and Maryanne Kovel. He graduated from Jonathan Dayton High School in Springfield, NJ in 1954. Matthew honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, in the late 1950s. He married Betty Belansky in 1961. Matthew graduated from Newark College of Engineering in 1964 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After moving to South Brunswick, Matthew worked as a plant engineer for Kimberly-Clark, Schweitzers, Hoechst-Celanese, Akzo, and Akcros Chemical. His children remember him as a multi-talented hard worker who fostered their love of travel, rollercoasters, fireworks and who realized his goal of self-construction of his own house, of unique design, over 20-plus years.
He was the president for life of the Nightcrawlers, a group of high school friends who met periodically over the years and also a member of the Enco Club, which met for lunches and shows following his retirement from Hoechst. He was a witty and generous individual who loved creating artistic elements around his home and yard, practicing various magic tricks for friends and family, and growing irises. He and Betty were extremely well-traveled and visited places across the globe, bringing home 'interesting' souvenirs, photographs, and stories.
A private funeral was held on April 8 with internment at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. Condolences can be sent to
[email protected]
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020