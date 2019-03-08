|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Matthew J. Melchionda
Who Passed Away
March 8, 2006
"To laugh often and
much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate the beauty; To find the best in others;
To leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived, this is to have succeeded."
Sadly Missed By All.
You Will Never Be Forgotten,
WATCHUNG POLICE DEPARTMENT
Published in Courier News on Mar. 8, 2019