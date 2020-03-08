|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Matthew J. Melchionda
Who Passed Away
March 8, 2006
"To laugh often and
much; To win the
respect of intelligent
people and the affection
of children; To earn the
appreciation of honest
critics and endure the
betrayal of false friends;
To appreciate the
beauty; To find the best
in others;
To leave the world a
bit better whether by a
healthy child, a garden
patch, or a redeemed
social condition; To
know even one life has
breathed easier because
you have lived, this is to
have succeeded."
Sadly Missed By All.
You will never be forgotten,
WATCHUNG POLICE DEPARTMENT
Published in Courier News on Mar. 8, 2020