Matthew J. Rondeau
Matthew J. Rondeau

South Amboy - Matthew Rondeau, 72, of South Amboy died on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. Born in Elizabeth he lived in Old Bridge for 16 years before settling in South Amboy 33 years ago. Before retiring he was employed by the Borough of Roselle Park Department of Public Works for 30 years. He also served as a Class 2 Special Officer for Old Bridge Township. A member of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church, Sayreville he was also a coach for the South Amboy Youth Athletic Association. An avid hunter and fisherman he was a fan of the New York Yankees.

Son of the late Alfred and Julia Smith Rondeau he is also predeceased by his brothers William and Alfred, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Anne Marie Skarzenski Rondeau; his son Matthew Rondeau, Jr. and his wife Yolanda Caruso of Parlin; his brother Robert Rondeau of Sayreville and several nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sayreville followed by interment in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday July 9, 2020 (today) from 4 to 8pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choosing.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
Funeral services provided by
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
