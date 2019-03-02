|
Matthew James Lynch
Manalapan - Matthew James Lynch, 51, of Warsaw, Poland, originally from Sayreville, NJ passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Matt lived an extraordinary life, full of passion.
The youngest of four children, Matt was born in South Amboy, NJ on May 7, 1967 to John and Janice Lynch. He was a graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High where he was a 4-letter athlete as well as Class President '85. He obtained his bachelor's degree in Marketing from Drexel University in Philadelphia, where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. After graduation, it was in Philadelphia that he launched his professional business career in sales management.
In 1994, shortly after the fall of communism, he moved halfway around the world to Warsaw, Poland. He joined his older brother in what turned out the be the adventure of a lifetime, having travelled to more than 50 countries on five continents - probably making new friends in every one of them, knowing Matt. He helped launch a successful business, LYNKA, was President of a children's hospital foundation, and was a champion of Polish-American relations. On July 4, 2018, Matt was publicly honored for his service before hundreds of Poles and Americans by the Honorable Paul Jones, American Ambassador to Poland.
At 51, he left us much too soon, after a 24-month struggle with colon cancer. Matt remained true to character throughout his illness. He refused to let his life be defined by the disease, and fought with dignity and great courage, never seeking out pity. He maintained his patented sense of humor and uncanny positive attitude until the very end. He was and will remain an inspiration to who knew him. Regardless of the connection, what everyone felt in common was their love and affection for this warm, bright, funny, kind-hearted and exceptional human-being.
His closest family includes his mother Janice, Manalapan; his father John and wife Toni, Stewartsville; brother John and wife Kasia (Krakow, Poland); his sister Lori, Manalapan; his sister Patricia Herrick (nee Lynch) and husband Mark, Jackson; the Sliwinski family of East Brunswick; his nephews Matthew and Jake and niece Sophie; as well as so many amazingly loyal and supportive friends - in the USA, Poland and around the world. Matt was very proud of being a Lynch, and leaves behind more than 100 Lynch-family relatives.
To celebrate the life of this great man, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin NJ 08859. A short service and eulogies will begin at 3pm. At Matthew's request, guests are encouraged to wear 'happy colors' to celebrate one of the happiest persons who ever lived.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Friends of Children's Hospitals in Warsaw: https://www.gofundme.com/matt-lynch-memorial-fund-children039s-hospital-waw. Letters of condolence to the family, directions, and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019