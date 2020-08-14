1/
Matthew Joseph Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Joseph Cox

North Brunswick - Matthew Joseph Cox died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in North Brunswick. He was 37.

Born in New Brunswick he was a lifelong North Brunswick resident. He had worked as a manager at Sunoco Oil in South Brunswick. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Pease R.C. Church in North Brunswick.

Matthew was the beloved son of Joseph J. Cox, who predeceased him in April and Margaret J. (Walen) Cox, who will greatly miss him. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle Mary and David Remm of Hamilton; and several cousins

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Peace Church in North Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Selover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved