Matthew Joseph Cox
North Brunswick - Matthew Joseph Cox died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in North Brunswick. He was 37.
Born in New Brunswick he was a lifelong North Brunswick resident. He had worked as a manager at Sunoco Oil in South Brunswick. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Pease R.C. Church in North Brunswick.
Matthew was the beloved son of Joseph J. Cox, who predeceased him in April and Margaret J. (Walen) Cox, who will greatly miss him. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle Mary and David Remm of Hamilton; and several cousins
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Peace Church in North Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org
. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.