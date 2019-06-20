|
Matthew M. McCormack
Monroe Township - Matthew M. McCormack passed away on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at his residence in Monroe Township. Matthew was born in South Amboy and raised in Monroe Twp. where he lived for his entire life. He was employed as a Boilermaker Journeyman for Local 13 in Philadelphia and was a certified welder. Matthew was an avid golfer and motorcycle enthusiast who loved riding his Harley.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Joe, Sr. and JoAnn McCormack of Monroe Twp., two brothers: Joe McCormack, Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Philadelphia, PA and Christopher McCormack of York, PA, two sisters: Lisa D'Amore and Kelly Turkowitz and her husband Andrew, all of Monroe Twp. and seven nieces and nephews: Jessica and her husband Gary, Micaela, Candice, Devin, Sara, Emma, Christopher and Shiloh.
A memorial gathering will be 12-3pm on Saturday June 22, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - 732-521-0555 - www.demarcofuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be 2:30 pm during the gathering hours. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to - .
Published in Home News Tribune on June 20, 2019