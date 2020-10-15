Matthew Redmond



Formerly of Old Bridge - Matthew J. Redmond, age 60, formerly of the Madison Park section of Old Bridge and the ARC community, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020.



He is survived by his siblings, Larry Redmond Jr. (Karen), Terry Dempsey (Jody), Gerard Redmond (Maureen), Bernadette Mooney (John), Joseph Redmond, eight nephews, two nieces, seven grand nieces and nephews and a special "cousin" Meghan. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence J. Redmond and Gertrude T. Redmond.



Matt had an engaging personality and a passion for the Mets, Giants, Devils, and politics. In his younger years, he was an altar server for 17 years at St. Bernadette's. He was fondly referred to as "Mayor Matt" in the ARC community. He was an accomplished Special Olympian in bowling and ice skating and was a member in good standing in the St. Bernadette's Knights of Columbus Council 8478. Matt was employed at ShopRite in Spotswood providing exemplary customer service in the checkout area.



Matt enjoyed occasional trips to Atlantic City casinos to play the slots and his annual vacation to Cape May. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his nephews and nieces, always lighting up the room, offering his hand in a warm greeting and capturing the hearts of everyone he met. He was always the life of the party and loved music and dancing the night away. Matt read the paper every day, and could recite division standings and batting averages with more accuracy than a smartphone user. Simply put, Matt never met a challenge he wouldn't undertake. Disability wasn't in his vocabulary, and he taught us how to live a life of love for all.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 8:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals", 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy, followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, Parlin. Interment will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 to 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local ARC.









