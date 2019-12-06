|
Maudrie Ann Hutchinson
South Plainfield - Maudrie Ann Hutchinson, 81, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 at her home. Ann, as she was known to her friends, was born in Portsmouth, Va.
She has been a resident of South Plainfield since 1967 where she was a homemaker for much of her life and worked as a duty aide for the South Plainfield Board of Education for 20 years.
Ann was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in South Plainfield, as well as an avid reader, and loved to garden and bake. She was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes in 1950.
Predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Maudrie Michelinie; her husband, Ron; a brother Ken; and infant son, Brian.
She is survived by a brother Don and his wife, Clare; beloved son, Matthew and his wife Patricia; and two dear grandsons, Dylan and Danny. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family and friends may attend the visitation on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6-8pm in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave., South Plainfield, NJ 07080 with a funeral service at 8:00PM.
Internment will take place on Friday December 13, 2019 at 2 pm in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery. Gathering for those wishing to join together for the procession to the cemetery are asked to be at the funeral home on Friday at 12:15pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church 1500 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080 or to the Plainfield Area Humane Society, 75 Rock Ave., South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019