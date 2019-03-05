|
Maureen A. Horowitz
Monroe Twp - Maureen A. Horowitz, 70, of Monroe Twp., passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at JFK Medical Center Hospice in Edison. Maureen was born in Philadelphia and raised in Edison where she lived for most of her life before moving to Monroe Twp. 11 years ago. She was the Senior Administrative Coordinator, Human Resources at JFK Medical Center in Edison for 30 years. Maureen also ran a daycare in Edison for several years and was a member of the PTA when her children were young. In her free time, Maureen enjoyed crafts and was an avid San Francisco 49'ers fan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Lawrence Horowitz of Monroe Twp., her daughters, Debbie Puskas and her husband Joe of Jackson and Beth Yuro and her husband Raynard of Monroe Twp., her son, Marc Horowitz and his wife Darlene of Edison and four beloved grandchildren: Matthew, Steven and Lauren Yuro and Ryan Horowitz.
Visitation will be 2-4pm & 7-9pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, and 9:30-10: 30 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - 732-521-0555 - www.demarcofuneralhome.com. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday from the funeral home. Interment will be 11 am at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery - Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made in Maureen's memory to the JFK Medical Center Foundation, Haven Hospice - www.jfkmc.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019