Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Maureen B. McManamy

Maureen B. McManamy Obituary
Maureen B. McManamy

New Brunswick - Maureen B. McManamy went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She passed away at her residence in New Brunswick. She was 81.

Born in the Bronx, New York to the late Thomas W. and Frieda (Tonn) McManamy, she lived in Miami, Florida and Allentown, Pennsylvania before moving to New Brunswick. Upon coming to New Brunswick, she obtained employment with the City of New Brunswick where she worked in the Public Works Department for 13 years before retiring in 2003.

Maureen, fondly known as "Mo", was an incredibly loving and social person and very involved within her community; a known champion to those in need. She was a communicant of St. Ladislaus and St. Peters R.C. Churches in New Brunswick. A resident of Providence Square for over 17 years, she enjoyed visitation and conversations with her neighbors, and she was known to regularly run errands or shop for them walking to and from local vendors throughout town with her wheeled grocery basket in tow. Mo loved visiting with her family for holiday gatherings, and her apartment door was well known for its festive decorations and themes celebrating the holidays and changing seasons. She was incredibly active with the Democrats for New Brunswick organization where she had previously served as the Democratic Committeewoman for the 5th Ward/District 03. She was also very involved in her Friday night home group where she was a frequent speaker and sponsor, however, she will be most fondly remembered as the chief decorator and turkey baker.

Maureen was predeceased by the death of her son Glenn W. Zullick; and her sister Theresa McManamy Wadley. Surviving her are two sons - Russell H. Zullick III and his wife Deborah of Biglerville, Pennsylvania and Jeffrey D. Zullick, Sr. and his wife Heidi of Millington, Tennesee; her sister Kathleen and her husband, Edward of Milford, PA; grandchildren - Jeffrey D. Zullick Jr., Desiree Smothers, Teena Manning and Russell H. Zullick IV; nieces and nephews - Kristin Smith, Lisa Burn, John Hamblett, Naomi McManamy, Shane McManamy and Kyle McManamy; and sponsor and beloved "sister" - Lindy Stork.

Private services were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service is forthcoming at a time and date to be announced in the near future.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
