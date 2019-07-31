|
Maureen C. LeVay
Miltown - Maureen C. LeVay, 61, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home in Milltown, New Jersey.
Mrs. LeVay was born August 20, 1957 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to the late Joseph and Claire (DeBlon) Hahn. She grew up in East Brunswick and relocated to New Brunswick with her husband, Edward. Shortly after his passing, she settled in Milltown, NJ.
Maureen graduated from East Brunswick High School and from Middlesex County College. She was a registered nurse for St. Peters Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She also worked at Perth Amboy Hospital and at DCI (Dialysis Clinic), in Princeton. Maureen loved to read and watch old movies. She also loved all animals, especially dogs and cats.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward LeVay, her sister, Elaine Palumbo and her brother, Michael Hahn.
She is survived by her sisters, Joanne Hahn; Kathleen Moreira and Charlene (Salvatore) DeLuca and their children Joanne (Scott) Transue and Salvatore DeLuca III; her brother in law, Leonard Palumbo and his children, Michelle and James. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ on Friday from 2-4 P.M. and 7-9 P.M and on Saturday from 10-11 A.M.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to () or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 31, 2019