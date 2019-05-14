|
|
Maureen Floersch
Woodbridge - Maureen Floersch, 73 of Woodbridge passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home.
Born in Perth Amboy, Maureen was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge and a devoted parishioner of St. James R.C. Church. Maureen was an Irish angel of kindness who blessed us all on earth for 73 years; teaching everyone how to live a life of selflessness, love and compassion. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Maureen was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Marguarite Floersch; siblings, Peter, Mickey, Jack, Thomas, Richard, Patricia and Kathleen. Surviving are her two brothers, Robert Floersch and his wife Janet, James Floersch and Mary Jane Maciborski and her husband Bill. Also surviving are her many beloved nieces and nephews; dear friends, Louis and Kathi as well as Elaine and her family.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. James R.C. Church. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 14, 2019