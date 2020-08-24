Maureen G Lancia



Edison - Maureen G. Lancia, 84, of Edison, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



She was a communicant of St. Matthew's Parish where she served as a Eucharist Minister, President of St. Vincent de Paul, and was a member of the Altar Rosary and Red Hat Societies. She also volunteered her time at the Edison Senior Center. Prior to her retirement, she worked as an Office Manager at Akzo Chemicals for 20 years.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband John P. Lancia, Sr. She is survived by her six children, Joanne Grossman, and Barbara, Frank, John Jr., Richard and Daniel Lancia; her 11 grandchildren, Kristy, Samantha, Kevin, Eric, Marissa, Adam, Anthony, Emily, Abigail, Grace and Nicholas; and two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Luke.



There will be a Mass of Christian burial at St. Matthew's in Edison on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 9:30 am. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. Maureen was loved by many, and will be missed by all.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store