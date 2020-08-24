1/
Maureen G. Lancia
Maureen G Lancia

Edison - Maureen G. Lancia, 84, of Edison, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a communicant of St. Matthew's Parish where she served as a Eucharist Minister, President of St. Vincent de Paul, and was a member of the Altar Rosary and Red Hat Societies. She also volunteered her time at the Edison Senior Center. Prior to her retirement, she worked as an Office Manager at Akzo Chemicals for 20 years.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband John P. Lancia, Sr. She is survived by her six children, Joanne Grossman, and Barbara, Frank, John Jr., Richard and Daniel Lancia; her 11 grandchildren, Kristy, Samantha, Kevin, Eric, Marissa, Adam, Anthony, Emily, Abigail, Grace and Nicholas; and two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Luke.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial at St. Matthew's in Edison on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 9:30 am. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. Maureen was loved by many, and will be missed by all.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
August 24, 2020
Mary Nowak-Sturkie
Friend
August 24, 2020
Maureen was my mother’s best friend: they are there together at the gates of heaven, sharing stories and looking down on you all with love. She was an amazing person, and our condolences are many to all her kids, grand kids and great grandchildren.
Alice Forrester
Friend
August 24, 2020
Mrs. Lancia was such an amazing and loving woman and Mom. Being around her at Barb's parties were very happy times and great memories. My deepest condolences to the "Lancia" family as you are one of the closest and most fun families I know (a tribute to your amazing parents) and she too will be missed. Hugs and much love.
Nancy Erickson-Long
Friend
