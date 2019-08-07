|
|
Maureen (Wren) Gertz
Monroe Township - Maureen (Wren) Gertz, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at home. She was 89.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she resided there and in Spotswood, before relocating to Monroe Township 21 years ago.
Maureen was a communicant of Nativity of Our Lord Church, Monroe Township.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Columbiettes, and the Nativity of Our Lord Church Bereavement Group.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband, John Joseph Gertz, Sr.; son, John Joseph Gertz, Jr., and sisters, Elizabeth McGrath and Eileen Cullen.
Surviving are her son, Kevin Gertz and his wife, Liz, of Hellertown, PA; four daughters, Patricia Zagnit and her husband, Barry, of Monroe Township, Theresa Varga of Sayreville, Mary Beth Sapanara and her husband, Donald, of Brick, and Ellen Gertz of South River; nine grandchildren, Heather Zagnit, Arianne Shapiro, Tiffany Sapanara, Amanda Sapanara, Nicholas Sapanara, Melanie Gertz, Kyle Gertz, Brendan Gertz and Samantha Cathcart, and one great-granddaughter, Rachel Shapiro
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 9:15 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial, at Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, August 9th, from 4-8 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 () -or- of New Jersey, 1347 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 (www.nj.wish.org)
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019