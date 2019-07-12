|
|
Maureen Maloney
Monroe Township - Maureen (Enie) Maloney, 77, of Monroe passed into eternal rest July 7, 2019 at Saint Peters University Hospital, New Brunswick following a long illness. Born and raised in New Brunswick, Maureen eventually settled in Monroe Township.
Prior to her retirement, Maureen was the Director of Welfare Services for the City of New Brunswick.
Maureen loved spending time with her family and friends and adored the many cats she had throughout her life. She enjoyed feeding the squirrels and chipmunks that showed up at her back door to take food right out of her hand.
Maureen was seen on stage in musical theater productions years ago with the North Brunswick Township Summer Theater Program. She also sang professionally for many years along side her sister. Maureen was fun loving, very generous and kind.
Predeceased by her husband, Richard, her son Richard Daniel Krauszer, her mother, Angela Gluck, father, William Lester and aunt, Catherine Pepitone, Maureen is survived by her son, David Krauszer of Monroe Township, her grandchildren; Ryan Krauszer of Jersey City, Michael Krauszer and his wife Allie of East Windsor, her sister, Claire Piazza of Somerville, her brother, Robert Lester of South Daytona, FL, and eight nieces and nephews.
Cremation was private. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood, N.J. A memorial service will be held during the visitation. Maureen's ashes will be privately buried beside her husband Richard at Holy Cross Memorial Park, Easr Brunswick.
"Some people touch our lives only briefly......While others have a lasting impression and are never forgotten'". She will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 12, 2019