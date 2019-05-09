|
Maureen Rees
Somerset - Maureen Rees, 79 of Somerset passed away on Wednesday, May 8th at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born in Brooklyn, New York to James & Ethel O'Donnell (nee Fannon), she lived in Bay Shore, New York before moving to Somerset in 1978. Maureen attended St. Savior Academy High School before earning her Bachelors of Art History Degree from Douglass College in the early 1980s. She then attended Rutgers University where she earned her Masters Degree in Library Science.
She served as the Director of the North Brunswick Library for over 15 years then worked part time for the Franklin Township Library before retiring in 2013. Maureen was also a parishioner of St. Matthias RC Church in Somerset where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and Homebound Ministry. She enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jessica.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Francis Rees; sons and daughters-in-law, Francis & Lucy Ann of Hudson, NY, James Patrick & Karen of Middlesex, Dr. Christopher & Kathy of Southampton, PA and Andrew of Somerset; daughter, Patricia Rees of Branchburg; brother and sister-in-law, James & Carol O'Donnell of MA; sisters and brother-in-law, Caroline & James Heavey of Garden City, NY and Catherine Lavelle of Rockville Centre, NY; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Betsy, Matthew, Phillip, Allyson & her husband Fernando, Meghan & her husband Lawrence, Jacqueline, James & his wife Chelsea, Megan & her husband Nicholas, Katie & her husband Stephen, Rebecca & her husband Michael and Emma; and 7 great-grandchildren, Addelyn, Elincia, Amelia, Landon, Colton, Eloise and Lia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 11th at 10:30 AM at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the National Federation of the Blind of New Jersey at www.nfbnj.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 9, 2019