Maureen Velasquez
Maureen Velasquez

Woodbridge - Maureen Velasquez passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at JFK Hartwyck at Oak Tree Care Center in Edison. She was 60 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she has resided in Woodbridge for the past 25 years.

Mrs. Velasquez was employed as a travel agent for the past 20 years, most recently with AAA in Edison. She was an avid traveler, loved cruising and enjoyed spending her time seeing the world.

She was predeceased by her husband, Al Velasquez, in 2005; and her parents, Walter and Lorraine Durando Hagan.

She is survived by her son, Albert "A.J." Velasquez, of Woodbridge; several brothers and sisters, including Mildred Malone of Long Island and Catherine Laffin of Hyde Park, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com) 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 9:45 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
Saint Andrew Catholic Church
