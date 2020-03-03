Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
45 Anderson St
Raritan, NJ
Maurice J. Mastice Jr.


1933 - 2020
Maurice J. Mastice Jr. Obituary
Maurice J. Mastice, Jr.

Raritan - A life-long resident of Raritan Maurice J. Mastice, Jr., 86, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 24, 1933 to the late Maurice and Rose Mastice, Sr. in Raritan, NJ.

Maurice was a graduate of Somerville High School. Dedicated to his country Maurice served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a recipient of the Korean Service medal, Good Conduct medal, US Service medal and the National defense medal. Maurice was employed at J&J in Raritan. He was a communicant of St. Ann Church, a member of the Bricklayers, Masons & Plasterers Union local # 9 in NJ. He was a little league coach for the "Bears" and an avid Yankee and Giants fan. Maurice enjoyed golfing and was a fan of Arnold Palmer. In his spare-time he loved doing mechanic work, yard work and above all his Sunday dinner with family. Maurice was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

Maurice is survived by his beloved wife Florence "Cookie", twin sons Robert C. (Keori) and Michael M. (Tracey), his daughter Maria Mastice, a brother Patrick (Katherine), 2 twin grandchildren Sophia and Michael, Jr. and nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He is predeceased by his parents.

Viewing Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4 to 8pm and Friday, March 6, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30am at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Funeral Mass 10am, Friday, March 6, 2020 St. Ann Church 45 Anderson St., Raritan, NJ followed by an entombment at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
